Romanian Armed Forces Soldiers, assigned to 8th Field Artillery Brigade, and Polish Armed Forces Soldiers, assigned to 1st Missile Brigade, conduct an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire exercise for the culminating event of exercise Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 09, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 20:01
|Photo ID:
|9514737
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-HJ930-3250
|Resolution:
|5409x3606
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|CINCU, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Front 26: Romanian and Polish M142 HIMARS Live Fire [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.