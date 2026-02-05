92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover

A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild AFB over Montana, Feb. 8, 2026. The B-1 had just participated in a flyover for Super Bowl LX before joining the KC-135 to accomplish additional training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)
