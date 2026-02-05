92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild AFB to receive fuel over Montana, Feb. 8, 2026. The B-1 had just participated in a flyover for Super Bowl LX before joining the KC-135 to accomplish additional training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)