    92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover [Image 2 of 3]

    92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild AFB to receive fuel over Montana, Feb. 8, 2026. The B-1 had just participated in a flyover for Super Bowl LX before joining the KC-135 to accomplish additional training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:15
    Photo ID: 9514676
    VIRIN: 260208-F-SU234-1070
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft
    In-Flight Refueling
    B-1B Lancer aircraft

