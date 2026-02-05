(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover

    92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brett Butler (left), 92nd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, inspects the boom and tail of a KC-135 Stratotanker before flying at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 8, 2026. Aircrews and maintenance personnel conduct full walk-arounds of the airframe during pre-flight inspections to visually identify any potential hazards or discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:15
    Photo ID: 9514674
    VIRIN: 260208-F-SU234-1038
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft
    In-Flight Refueling
    B-1B Lancer aircraft

