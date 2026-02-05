U.S. Air Force Capt. Brett Butler (left), 92nd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, inspects the boom and tail of a KC-135 Stratotanker before flying at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 8, 2026. Aircrews and maintenance personnel conduct full walk-arounds of the airframe during pre-flight inspections to visually identify any potential hazards or discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 18:15
|Photo ID:
|9514674
|VIRIN:
|260208-F-SU234-1038
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.