92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels B-1 Lancer after Super Bowl flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brett Butler (left), 92nd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, inspects the boom and tail of a KC-135 Stratotanker before flying at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 8, 2026. Aircrews and maintenance personnel conduct full walk-arounds of the airframe during pre-flight inspections to visually identify any potential hazards or discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)