    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct In-Stream Cargo Onload Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct In-Stream Cargo Onload Operations

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, embark Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) aboard a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 during an in-stream onload operation to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9514664
    VIRIN: 260128-M-EJ587-1080
    Resolution: 8160x5443
    Size: 18.79 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct In-Stream Cargo Onload Operations [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH

