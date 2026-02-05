U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to embark Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) onto a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 during in-stream onload operations to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9514656
|VIRIN:
|260128-M-EJ587-1074
|Resolution:
|7683x5124
|Size:
|17.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct In-Stream Cargo Onload Operations [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.