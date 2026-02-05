(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct In-Stream Cargo Onload Operations [Image 1 of 8]

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Madeline Wood, the team embarkation officer assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, manages equipment and personnel rosters during an in-stream onload operation to amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9514655
    VIRIN: 260128-M-EJ587-1023
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct In-Stream Cargo Onload Operations [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH

