Presidio of Monterey opens Price Fitness Center for active duty 24-hour access

Service members sign up for 24-hour access to the Price Fitness Center (PFC) at the Presidio of Monterey, California, January 27, 2026. PFC staff stressed the increased importance of lifting with a partner during unstaffed hours and asked service members use the time to stay fit, not attempt personal best lifts. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)