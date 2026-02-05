Presidio of Monterey opens Price Fitness Center for active duty 24-hour access

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Miguel Pablo, a supervisory sports specialist at the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey (PoM), left, activates a 24-hour access government common access card reader at the Presidio of Monterey, California, January 27, 2026. Pablo led orientations for 107 active-duty service members interested in accessing the Price Fitness Center outside of staffed hours. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)