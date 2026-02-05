Miguel Pablo, a supervisory sports specialist at the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey (PoM), left, activates a 24-hour access government common access card reader at the Presidio of Monterey, California, January 27, 2026. Pablo led orientations for 107 active-duty service members interested in accessing the Price Fitness Center outside of staffed hours. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)
This work, Presidio of Monterey opens Price Fitness Center for active duty 24-hour access [Image 3 of 3], by Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey opens 24-hour access at Price Fitness Center for active duty
