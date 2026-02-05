(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Presidio of Monterey opens Price Fitness Center for active duty 24-hour access

    Presidio of Monterey opens Price Fitness Center for active duty 24-hour access

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Benjamin Ingold 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Service members sign up for 24-hour access to the Price Fitness Center (PFC) at the Presidio of Monterey (PoM), California, January 27, 2026. PoM Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation opened 24-hour access the PFC for active-duty service members to work out at their convenience. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:06
    Photo ID: 9514638
    VIRIN: 260128-A-CD693-2280
    Resolution: 6451x4301
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Presidio of Monterey opens Price Fitness Center for active duty 24-hour access [Image 3 of 3], by Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Presidio of Monterey opens 24-hour access at Price Fitness Center for active duty

    Presidio of Monterey
    IMCOM
    AMC
    ICoE
    fitness
    target news north target_news_north

