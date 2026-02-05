(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35 Years Later: A look back Fort McCoy's impact supporting Operation Desert Storm [Image 23 of 35]

    35 Years Later: A look back Fort McCoy’s impact supporting Operation Desert Storm

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is a news clip from the May 18, 1991, edition of The Triad newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis., highlighting an activity taking place on post for Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm. At the time, this was the first major mobilization at Fort McCoy since the Korean War in the early 1950s. Fort McCoy history shows there were 74 units from nine states processed through Fort McCoy in 1990–1991. More than 18,000 service members and more than 3,000 pieces of equipment were mobilized or shipped from Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 18:05
    This work, 35 Years Later: A look back Fort McCoy's impact supporting Operation Desert Storm [Image 35 of 35], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Army history

