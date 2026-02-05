35 Years Later: A look back Fort McCoy’s impact supporting Operation Desert Storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This is a news clip from the May 18, 1991, edition of The Triad newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis., highlighting an activity taking place on post for Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm. At the time, this was the first major mobilization at Fort McCoy since the Korean War in the early 1950s. Fort McCoy history shows there were 74 units from nine states processed through Fort McCoy in 1990–1991. More than 18,000 service members and more than 3,000 pieces of equipment were mobilized or shipped from Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)