35 Years Later: A look back Fort McCoy’s impact supporting Operation Desert Storm

This is a news clip from the May 18, 1991, edition of The Triad newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis., highlighting an activity taking place on post for Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm. At the time, this was the first major mobilization at Fort McCoy since the Korean War in the early 1950s. Fort McCoy history shows there were 74 units from nine states processed through Fort McCoy in 1990–1991. More than 18,000 service members and more than 3,000 pieces of equipment were mobilized or shipped from Fort McCoy.

Between August 1990 and March 1991, Fort McCoy was a hub of mobilization and support for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

According to history, Operation Desert Storm (Jan. 17 – Feb. 28, 1991,) wasa U.S.-led coalition military campaign to liberate Kuwait after Iraq’s August 1990 invasion. Following months of buildup (Desert Shield), a five-week air campaign crippled Iraqi defenses, followed by a decisive 100-hour ground assault that expelled Iraqi forces.

First mobilization in 40 years

At the time, this was the first major mobilization at Fort McCoy since the Korean War in the early 1950s. Fort McCoy history shows there were 74 units from nine states processed through Fort McCoy in 1990–1991. More than 18,000 service members and more than 3,000 pieces of equipment were mobilized or shipped from Fort McCoy.

History also shows Fort McCoy’s mission included processing, weapons qualification, equipment prep (including desert paint), land navigation, medical readiness, and deployment staging.

Retired Col. Raymond G. Boland, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy during Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm, was a guest during the first May 1 National Prayer Brunch in 2025 at Fort McCoy. During his guest speaker portion of the event, he discussed the call-ups of units for Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm.

In a Sept. 7, 1990, article in The Triad newspaper at Fort McCoy, in a story written by Lou Ann Mittelstaedt, titled “McCoy supports call-up,” Boland was quoted discussing how the post was ready to take on a mobilization effort.

“Practice makes perfect,” the article states. “Fort McCoy has banked on this philosophy for many years. And, in terms of the installation’s mission as a mobilization station, the practices of the past will place the post in an excellent position to support the needs of the reserve component Soldiers processing through here when called to active duty in support of Operation Desert Shield.

“Although the installation has not been used as an actual mobilization processing site since the Korean War, it has been the site of many mobilization training exercises, according to Garrison Commander Col. Raymond G. Boland.

“‘These exercises have allowed our staff to continually test and refine our mobilization plans and procedures in preparation for this eventuality, Boland said. ‘Now, when the order to serve in this capacity has come down from headquarters; we find ourselves very prepared to complete the mission.’”

During the prayer brunch Boland further explained the Desert Shield mobilization started at McCoy.

“I met with the 181st last week and mentioned that we were actually doing a mobilization training exercise when the balloon went up in 1990,” Borland said. “The guys were in the ops center next to the post headquarters. One of them came in to see me and said, sir, something strange is happening. I said, ‘Oh now what?’ He said, ‘Well we think we’re getting real mobilization messages. … This ain’t April Fool’s Day. Well sure enough it was true. And lots of things started to happen really fast.’”

Getting the job done

And between September 1990 and January 1991, Fort McCoy did what it was called to do — mobilize personnel and equipment.

Here’s a look at the timeline of events from January to March 1991 at Fort McCoy:

— Jan. 7–16, 1991 — Early deployments and processing — As Desert Storm buildup continued, units processed through Fort McCoy and prepared for deployment rotations.

— Jan. 15, 1991 — Congressional authorization for combat, UN deadline passes; hostilities imminent — Desert Storm’s air campaign is set to begin.

— Jan. 17, 1991 — Air campaign begins — U.S. and coalition aircraft begin strikes against Iraqi targets in Desert Storm.

— Early February 1991 — Units depart from Fort McCoy — Multiple units deployed directly from Fort McCoy in early February (five units and counting), and additional Soldiers continued training and processing.

— Feb. 8–15, 1991 — Military police and transportation units advance — The 822nd Military Police Company (Army Reserve) deployed; detachments from Wisconsin and Illinois activated and processed at Fort McCoy, including transport and rail-ops squads.

— Feb. 26, 1991 — Ceasefire announced — Ground operations conclude after rapid coalition offensive; Fort McCoy begins preparing for redeployment and return of units.

— March 1991 — Units begin redeployment through Fort McCoy.

Not mentioned a lot in historical files related to Fort McCoy and Desert Storm is the fact that many installation civilian employees volunteered to go to Saudi Arabia to support the operation as well.

In an article from the Jan. 4, 1991, edition of The Triad Newspaper at Fort McCoy by Hugh Williams of the newspaper staff of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office entitled “Post civilians join Desert Shield,” it described this effort.

“Eleven Fort McCoy Department of the Army civilian employees are now in or en route to Saudi Arabia to help support Operation Desert Shield,” the article states. “The 11 are among 51 post civilian employees who volunteered for Saudi duty in response to an Army Materiel Command message asking for civilian volunteers with certain skills and occupational specialities.

“The employees were first sent to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., for about one week of pre-deployment processing. Seven of the Fort McCoy volunteers departed La Crosse for Aberdeen on Dec. 16, while the remainder left Dec. 30. The normal tour of duty is 179 days. Nine of the 11 men from Fort McCoy work for the Directorate of Logistics (DOL) and two from the Directorate of Engineering (DE).

“Those who departed Dec. 16 were: Elwood Decora, electronics mechanic, DOL; Randy Goldsmith, heavy mobile equipment mechanic, DOL; Norval Miller, fabric worker, DOL; Jim Pacer, heavy mobile equipment mechanic, DOL; Everette Patterson, warehouse worker/motor vehicle operator, DOL; Duaine Rasmussen, warehouse worker foreman, DE; and Jim Scorsone, electronics mechanic, DOL.

“Departing Dec. 30 were: Robert Bemis, automotive worker, DOL; Dennis Brueggeman, warehouse worker, DOL; John Crooks, painter, DE; and Tom Habhegger, warehouse worker foreman, DOL. Rita Verkier, a personnel staffing specialist at the Directorate of Civilian Personnel (DCP) said all volunteers are in a temporary duty status and will remain attached to Fort McCoy during their deployment. Of the original 51 Fort McCoy volunteers, some changed their decision, and others did not have job skills matching those needed.

“Verkler said the only real pay incentive being offered is a pay differential of 20 percent, payable after 42 days in country. ‘There also will be considerable overtime, since they will be working six days a week, 12 hours a day,’ she said.

“Miller, who lives in Viroqua (Wis) with his wife Alma, said he volunteered for two reasons — to support the troops who are over there and to see a different part of the world. ‘It should be a good experience, and my family, though they have some doubts, are supporting my decision 100 percent,’ he said.”

Starting to slow down

By February 1991, Fort McCoy leaders noticed a change in the pace of operations for Desert Storm support as the orders for mobilizing units began to slow down.

An article by The Triad staff in the Feb. 1, 1991, edition of the paper entitled, “McCoy’s ODS role winding down,” it shows an update from the garrison commander.

“Morale remains high among the Soldiers completing processing and training at Fort McCoy for deployment to the Operation Desert Storm theater of operations, said Garrison Commander Col. Raymond G. Boland.

“Boland said that although the post is in a winding down stage for the deployments, it is awaiting word of further missions. The short-term mission will include processing and training about 840 additional Soldiers for deployment.

“More than 90 percent of these troops are with the 224th Engineer Battalion (Combat Corps), an Iowa National Guard unit that has its headquarters in Fairfield. The 224th has subordinate units in Mount Pleasant, Burlington, Ottumwa, Muscatine, Centerville, and Keokuk.

“The remainder of the Soldiers are from two small military police detachments, the 34th and 146th. The 34th is an Iowa National Guard unit from Camp Dodge, and the 146th is a Michigan National Guard unit from Owosso. Each unit has about 30 personnel.

“Beyond that, the post had no further word of possible activations, Boland said. Fort McCoy is prepared to handle any future activations, he added, and preparations are being made for processing and returning re-deployed Soldiers to their Reserve units.”

Training received

Another newspaper article from the Feb. 15, 1991, edition of The Triad newspaper discusses some of the types of training Soldiers were receiving in preparation for Desert Storm.

The article, “Training: CRTA staff prepares Desert Storm Soldiers,” also written by Hugh Williams, highlights one of the post’s training organizations.

“Things are returning to a degree of normalcy for four subordinate units of the Fourth U.S. Army Consolidated Regional Training Activity (4A CRTA) as Phase II of Operation Desert Storm training here winds down.

“Lt. Col. Orman House, 4A CRTA deputy commandant, said that the majority of units reporting to Fort McCoy for processing and training received training from a 4A CRTA unit before deploying.

“House said training was provided by the Light Fighter Academy (LFA), the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA), the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance, and the Fourth Army Intelligence Training Army Area School (Fourth ITAAS).

“‘Between early September and mid-January, a total of more than 13,000 deploying troops trained with the four units,’ he said. The LFA provided preliminary rifle instruction (PRI) for 5,992 Soldiers. LFA Commandant Capt. Jeffrey Smits said PRI prepared soldiers for the rifle range. The eight-hour class included basic shooting techniques, safety, zeroing in mechanically, and dry-fire exercises. After completing this instruction, the students went to the range for live firing.

“‘The Soldiers are very attentive during training,’ he said. ‘They all realize it would be to their benefit to become as proficient with their weapons as possible before they deploy.’

“Smits said the LFA also provided specialized training when requested. Sling loading, night vision, and fitness training were examples Smits cited. ‘We have a total staff of 18, and all were involved in the training one way or another,’ Smits said. ‘We would generally have 10 people instructing at any one time,’ he added.

“The NCOA provided land-navigation training to 5,916 Soldiers according to Command Sgt. Maj. Ron Packard, academy commandant. Land navigation training included map reading, use of hand- held navigational instruments, and three to four hours in the field. Students were divided into teams of three to five Soldiers for the field training which took place in training area 108.

“Each team, equipped with a compass, protractor and map, was to find three specific points within the training area as quickly as possible. Though the length of the field course varied, it is usually between 3,000 and 4,000 meters (1.8 to 2.5 miles).

“‘The training has been pretty tough due to the deep snow conditions in the woods,’ Packard said. ‘In some areas the snow was knee deep,’ he added. However, in spite of conditions, Packard said there have been no complaints.

“‘We show them a map of the Saudi Arabian area, and all they see is brown, which denotes sand, and grid lines. It makes them realize a knowledge of land navigation could someday be necessary for survival. The instructors usually get total attention.

“Packard said that most Soldiers consider the land navigation course a real confidence builder, and most units have done quite well. The course record before the snows came was 38 minutes; with the deep snow, it was 53 minutes. ‘Both are darn good times,’ Packard added.

“The NCOA has a staff of six, four of whom are instructors. ‘We really had to push to get all the training done in the times allotted,’ Packard said. ‘At one point, we went three weeks straight without a break, and there were only three days off during the holidays.’

“Packard also noted that all training was accomplished without an injury, and that only two classes were canceled due to subzero temperatures. ‘We had a lot of real cold days out in the field, but it was important that the Soldiers received the proper training.’

“RTS-Maintenance provided operator and organizational level maintenance training to 383 Soldiers. According to Chief Warrant Officer Jim Thompson, RTS- Maintenance director, much of the training involved heavy-wheel recovery operations. RTS-Maintenance combined classroom work and hands-on training to provide the student with the best training possible.

“Thompson said the deploying Soldiers were good students. ‘I’m sure they realized that maintenance could be a real problem in a desert environment, and they wanted to learn all they could.’ RTS-Maintenance operates with a staff of nine, four of whom are instructors.

The Fourth ITAAS didn’t get involved in Desert Storm training until November, when it was tasked to provide language training for units deploying to Germany. According to Fourth ITAAS Operations Officer Maj. John Gibbons, the school provided German language training for 820 Soldiers from three different units.”

When the war was won

After the successful campaign of Operation Desert Storm, Fort McCoy shifted into the effort to support Soldiers redeploying back home, just like was done during World War II and the Korean War.

And in the March 15, 1991, edition of The Triad newspaper, the transcript of President George Bush’s address about the Desert Storm conclusion was a good reminder of what everyone at Fort McCoy and other installations across the then-Department of Defense completed to win the effort.

“Never have I been more proud of our troops, or more proud to be your commander in chief, for today, amid prayers of thanks and hope, the Kuwaiti flag once again flies high above Kuwait City,” Bush stated in his address. “And it’s there because you and your coalition allies put it there. Kuwait is liberated, and soon hometowns across America will be welcoming back home the finest combat force ever assembled — Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines, Air Force — the brave men and women of the United States of America.

“Saddam Hussein’s dreams of dominating the Middle East by the terror of nuclear arsenal and an army of a million men, threatened the future of our children and the entire world, and the world was faced with the simple choice — if international law and sanctions could not remove Saddam Hussein from Kuwait, then we had to free Kuwait from Saddam Hussein. And that's exactly what you did.

“Throughout seven long and arduous months, the troops of the 28 nations stood with you, shoulder to shoulder, in an unprecedented partnership for peace. Today, we thank you for the victory in Kuwait was born in your courage and resolve.

“The stunning success of our troops was a result of superb training, superb planning, superb execution, and incredible acts of bravery. The Iraqi Army was defeated. Forty-two divisions were put out of action. They lost 3,000 tanks — almost 2,000 armored vehicles — more than 2,000 artillery pieces, and over half a million Iraqi soldiers were captured, defeated or disarmed.

“You were as good as advertised,” Bush said. “You were indeed, good to go.’ This is a war we did not seek and did not want. But Saddam Hussein turned a deaf ear to the voices of peace and reason, and when he began burning Kuwait to the ground and intensifying the murder of his people, the coalition faced a moral imperative to put a stop to the atrocities in Kuwait once and for all. Boldly, bravely, you did just that, and when the rubber met the road, you did it in just six weeks, and 100 decisive hours.

“The evil Saddam has done can never be forgotten. But his power to attack his neighbors and threaten the peace of the region is today grievously reduced. He has been stripped of his capacity to project offensive military power. His regime is totally discredited, and as a threat to peace, the day of this dictator is over. And the bottom line is this: Kuwait's night of terror has ended.

“Thomas Jefferson said that the price for freedom is eternal vigilance. We must remain vigilant to make absolutely sure that the Iraqi dictator is never, ever allowed to stoke the ashes of defeat into the burning embers of aggression. The sacrifice you've already made demands nothing less. The sacrifice of those who gave their lives will never be forgotten.

“Saddam made many mistakes,” the president said. “But one of the biggest was to underestimate the determination of the American people and the daring of our troops. We saw in the desert what Americans have learned through 215 years of history about the difference between democracy and dictatorship. Soldiers who fight for freedom are more committed than soldiers who fight because they are enslaved.

“Americans today are confident of our country, confident of our future, and most of all, confident about you. We promised you'd be given the means to fight. We promised not to look over your shoulder. We promised this would not be another Vietnam, and we kept that promise. The specter of Vietnam has been buried forever in the desert sands of the Arabian peninsula.

“Today, the promise of spring is almost upon us, the promise of regrowth and renewal. Renewed life in Kuwait. Renewed prospects for real peace throughout the Middle East, and a renewed sense of pride and confidence here at home. And we’re committed to seeing every American Soldier and every allied POW home soon, home to the thanks and the respect and the love of a grateful nation, and a very grateful president. Yes, there remain vital and difficult tests ahead, both here and abroad, but nothing the American people can’t handle. America has always accepted the challenge, paid the price, and passed the test.

“On this day, our spirits are high as our flag, and our future, as bright as Liberty’s torch. Tomorrow, we dedicate ourselves anew, as Americans always have, and as Americans always will. The first test of the new world order has been passed. The hard work of freedom awaits. Thank you, congratulations and God Bless The United States of America.”

Monumental effort overall

After all was said and done, what Fort McCoy completed to aid in the victory during Operation Desert Storm could be considered impressive, particularly in the short amount of time where everything was coordinated, supported, and completed.

First, according records, following are some Army Reserve and National Guard units that processed and trained at Fort McCoy for Desert Storm:

— 890th Transportation Company (Army Reserve) — Land navigation, weapons quals, vehicle preparation.

— Army 892nd Transportation Company (Army Reserve) — Arrived early February with 220 Soldiers; trained and prepped equipment.

— 822nd Military Police Company (Army Reserve) — Prepared at Fort McCoy before deployment Feb. 8–15, 1991.

— 224th Engineer Battalion (Iowa National Guard) — Over 90 percent of Soldiers training at McCoy in February 1991.

— Army detachment units — 757th, 1150th, 1151st, and 1152nd Transportation Company detachments from Wisconsin. Through late-February 1991, approximately 65 units with 8,200 total personnel had been processed, trained, and deployed via Fort McCoy since August 1990.

From February 1991 alone, historical reports at Fort McCoy showed the last five units deployed from Fort McCoy in early February 1991. And at the point, Fort McCoy had processed and trained a total of 64 units with more than 8,000 Soldiers for deployment. In total, 3,076 pieces of equipment were shipped on 1,150 rail cars, which, placed end to end, would stretch over 19 miles.

Behind the scenes: — Logistics, training equipment prep — Nearly 3,000 vehicles and equipment pieces repainted in desert tan colors and prepared for shipment.

— Transportation coordination — Fort McCoy worked with Volk Field Air National Guard Base and commercial carriers for troop and equipment movement.

— Air movements — Over 100 air missions used aircraft like C-141 Starlifters and C-5 Galaxies to support deployment phases.

Boland later was also impressed in what was accomplished. He noted that Fort McCoy’s role in Desert Shield/Storm strengthened its status as a critical Total Force mobilization and power projection platform, supporting Army Reserve and National Guard units’ transition from U.S. soil to overseas operations.

“Fort McCoy is proud of its contribution to the war effort,” Boland said in the May 18, 1991, edition of The Triad. “Members of the units that were trained here, as well as representatives of their higher headquarters, consistently have praised the installation for affording them the finest degree of support possible. The outstanding manner in which Fort McCoy performed its mission of processing, training, and preparing these troops for war was no coincidence. From the start, it required teamwork on the part of every unit member and Fort McCoy's military and civilian workforce.”

