AU/CC engages with students at SOS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A student from the Squadron Officer School asks a question during a feedback session hosted by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Tulley, Air University commander and president, and Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, Air University command chief, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 2, 2026. Tulley shared insights from his own leadership journey as both leaders gathered candid feedback from students to refine SOS for future officers and the Air Force at large. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)