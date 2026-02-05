AU/CC engages with students at SOS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Tulley, Air University commander and president, addresses students at the Squadron Officer School during a feedback session at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 2, 2026. Tulley shared insights from his own leadership journey as both leaders gathered candid feedback from students to refine SOS for future officers and the Air Force at large. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)