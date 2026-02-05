U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Tulley, Air University commander and president, addresses students at the Squadron Officer School during a feedback session at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 2, 2026. Tulley shared insights from his own leadership journey as both leaders gathered candid feedback from students to refine SOS for future officers and the Air Force at large. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9514441
|VIRIN:
|260202-F-FQ596-1136
|Resolution:
|3439x2456
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AU/CC engages with students at SOS [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.