(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AU/CC engages with students at SOS [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AU/CC engages with students at SOS

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Tulley, Air University commander and president, addresses students at the Squadron Officer School during a feedback session at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 2, 2026. Tulley shared insights from his own leadership journey as both leaders gathered candid feedback from students to refine SOS for future officers and the Air Force at large. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9514441
    VIRIN: 260202-F-FQ596-1136
    Resolution: 3439x2456
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AU/CC engages with students at SOS [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AU/CC engages with students at SOS
    AU/CC engages with students at SOS
    AU/CC engages with students at SOS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air University
    Squadron Officer School
    feedback forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery