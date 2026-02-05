AU/CC engages with students at SOS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Tulley, Air University commander and president, Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, Air University command chief, recently hosted a dynamic feedback session, engaging Air Force captains from across every career field at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 2, 2026. Tulley shared insights from his own leadership journey as both leaders gathered candid feedback from students to refine SOS for future officers and the Air Force at large. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)