Nadir Summit Olympic Training Center tour

Paralympic pistol shooter Mike Tagliapietra speaks with spouses of U.S. Space Force senior leaders during a tour of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. The tour was part of the Nadir Summit executive conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)