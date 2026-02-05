Spouses of U.S. Space Force senior leaders watch U.S. National Team pistol shooter Nick Mowrer practice during a tour of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. The tour was part of the Nadir Summit executive conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9514227
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-LE393-4061
|Resolution:
|5451x3894
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nadir Summit Olympic Training Center tour [Image 16 of 16], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.