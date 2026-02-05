Nadir Summit Olympic Training Center tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spouses of U.S. Space Force senior leaders watch U.S. National Team pistol shooter Nick Mowrer practice during a tour of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. The tour was part of the Nadir Summit executive conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)