    Nadir Summit Olympic Training Center tour

    Nadir Summit Olympic Training Center tour

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Spouses of U.S. Space Force senior leaders watch U.S. National Team pistol shooter Nick Mowrer practice during a tour of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. The tour was part of the Nadir Summit executive conference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 15:15
    This work, Nadir Summit Olympic Training Center tour, by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    Nadir Summit
    U.S. Olympic &amp; Paralympic Training Center

