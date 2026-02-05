Magana briefs Maj. Gen. Turinetti

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jorge Magana, center, director of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, discusses current Army transformation efforts with Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, right, commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, during the 2025 Department of War Maintenance and Logistics Exhibition at Phoenix Conference Center, Jan. 21, 2026. Also pictured is Sgt. Kimberli McDonald, from AMLC’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.