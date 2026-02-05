AMLC showcases medical readiness at DoW maintenance symposium

Photo By Kathryn Ellis-Warfield | Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, left, commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jay High, second from left, discuss medical maintenance operations with Staff Sgt. Charles Roberts and Sgt. Kimberli McDonald, of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command AMLC’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during the 2025 Department of War Maintenance and Logistics Exhibition at the Phoenix Conference Center, Jan. 21, 2026. see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX – In the crucial moments between injury and treatment on the battlefield, the reliability of medical equipment is paramount.

At the 2025 Department of War Maintenance & Logistics Exhibition, U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command offered a compelling look into how it is ensuring every medical device is a lifeline Soldiers can count on.

This year’s event, themed “Advancing Readiness to Exploit the Logistics Deterrent Effect,” drew over 2,300 professionals from across the military, government and private sectors to the Phoenix Convention Center for the two-day event, held Jan. 21-23, 2026.

AMLC, a major subordinate command of U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command, showcased its vital role in delivering integrated medical logistics – from stateside sustainment-level divisions to the front lines.

A mission of ‘precision and safety’

At the forefront of AMLC’s hands-on mission are the skilled technicians of its Medical Maintenance Operations Divisions, or MMODs. Staff Sgt. Charles Roberts and Sgt. Kimberli McDonald, exhibitors at the event representing MMOD-UT out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, explained the critical nature of their work.

“Precision and safety in medical device maintenance means that a device is calibrated to a specific standard because it will impact life-saving measures on the battlefield,” McDonald said.

Added Roberts, “We develop the expertise in conducting sustainment-level repairs, ensuring every piece of equipment performs according to manufacturer specifications.”

The commitment of AMLC’s experienced military, civilian and contractor technicians form the bedrock of medical maintenance that supports readiness on the battlefield.

“The work we do is critical because others depend on that accuracy for everything from diagnosis to treatment,” Roberts said.

Modernizing support for the future fight

AMLC is not just maintaining the current force; it is actively shaping the future of medical logistics. The command is leveraging cutting edge technology to anticipate the needs of the Army as it undergoes transformation efforts to become more agile and lethal.

Jorge Magana, director of AMLC’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, emphasized that the command is aggressively integrating new technology to anticipate the Army's needs as part of the ongoing Medical Logistics in Campaigning, or MiC, efforts.

"AMLC is actively modernizing medical maintenance today by using AI to analyze historical equipment data, allowing us to move from a reactive to a predictive support model and anticipate maintenance requirements before they become a problem," he said.

This proactive posture is exemplified by the Forward Repair Activities–Medical, or FRA-M, program, designed to push expert maintenance closer to the units that need it.

"For my entire military career, effective support always seemed to be somewhere else, far from the point of need," Magana said. "The future of the FRA-M program is about fundamentally changing that reality. We are finally bringing medical maintenance capabilities directly to our Soldiers, closing a gap that has existed for decades."

A strengthened, unified partnership

This transformation is reinforced by a partnership with CECOM’s Integrated Logistics Support Center. The recent integration of the medical logistics life cycle management into CECOM has streamlined processes and amplified the importance of the mission.

"Perhaps the most significant outcome of this integration is the powerful advocacy it creates," Magana said. "It’s no longer just the medical community making the case for our needs. Now, we have a major command, CECOM, championing the importance of medical logistics and maintenance from within. That unified voice is a game-changer."

From the strategic vision to the expert technicians on the ground, AMLC is ready to meet the demands of a rapidly changing environment.

"We are harnessing technology to respond directly to the needs of the force," Magana said, "working at the maximum speed our resources allow and taking smart risks when necessary to get critical capabilities into the hands of our Soldiers.”