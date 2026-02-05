(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talking medical maintenance

    Talking medical maintenance

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, left, commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jay High, second from left, discuss medical maintenance operations with Staff Sgt. Charles Roberts and Sgt. Kimberli McDonald, of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command AMLC's Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during the 2025 Department of War Maintenance and Logistics Exhibition at the Phoenix Conference Center, Jan. 21, 2026.

    This work, Talking medical maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Talking medical maintenance
    Magana briefs Maj. Gen. Turinetti

    AMLC showcases medical readiness at DoW maintenance symposium

    transformation
    expo
    CECOM
    medical logistics
    medical maintenance
    AMLC

