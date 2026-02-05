Talking medical maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, left, commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jay High, second from left, discuss medical maintenance operations with Staff Sgt. Charles Roberts and Sgt. Kimberli McDonald, of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command AMLC’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during the 2025 Department of War Maintenance and Logistics Exhibition at the Phoenix Conference Center, Jan. 21, 2026.