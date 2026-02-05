(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    142nd Patrol D.C a part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful [Image 5 of 5]

    142nd Patrol D.C a part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade stand watch at the Dupont Circle Metro Station in Washington, D.C., as part of Operation Beautify DC. About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Patrol D.C a part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Jake Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    District of Colombia
    Arkansas National Gaurd
    National Guard
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

