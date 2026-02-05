142nd Patrol D.C a part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers gather to receive equipment and prepare for patrol assignments at a semi-permanent staging area in Washington, D.C., as part of Operation Beautify DC. About 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)