Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to Feed Utah Families

Soldiers of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade show an Army transport vehicle to boy scouts during Scouting for Food, Feb. 7 2026, in Lehi, Utah. Utah National Guard Soldiers delivered food donations to food pantries across the state (Utah Army National Guard photo by Spc. Noah Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 11:51
|Photo ID:
|9513643
|VIRIN:
|260207-A-A3551-6177
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|565.93 KB
|Location:
|LEHI, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to deliver food to Needy Families
