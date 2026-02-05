(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to Feed Utah Families [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to Feed Utah Families

    LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade show an Army transport vehicle to boy scouts during Scouting for Food, Feb. 7 2026, in Lehi, Utah. Utah National Guard Soldiers delivered food donations to food pantries across the state (Utah Army National Guard photo by Spc. Noah Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9513643
    VIRIN: 260207-A-A3551-6177
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 565.93 KB
    Location: LEHI, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to Feed Utah Families [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to Feed Utah Families
    Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to Feed Utah Families
    Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to Feed Utah Families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to deliver food to Needy Families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah, Utah National Guard, Boy Scouts, Scouting America, Scouting for food, food drive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery