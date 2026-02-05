Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to deliver food to Needy Families

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Alexander Hill of the 4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment shows young Scouts the inside of the military vehicle, Feb. 7 2026, Lehi, Utah. Utah National Guard Soldiers gathered and delivered food donations that local Scout Troops gathered for food banks across the state. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Spc. Noah Jensen) see less | View Image Page

LEHI, UT. — The Utah National Guard and Scouting America partnered with local grocery stores to collect food donations across Utah for Scouting for Food Day. The annual Scouting for Food is one of the largest donation drives in Utah that provides donated food items to food banks and pantries. This food drive has been around for more than 40 years and unites Utah communities in the fight against hunger.

“Scouting for Food is an opportunity to help the Boy Scouts and which they have been collecting over the past few days,” said Spc. Alexander Hill, 4th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment, Utah Army National Guard. Part of the job is transporting donations to our local food pantries so then we can help more of our community.”

Scout troops gathered at grocery stores requesting food donations, collected grocery bags from across the storefront and met with Utah Army National Guardsmen to deliver the donations .

“The scouts are super excited when the Utah National Guard shows up to pick up their donations, they love to see the huge Army trucks and so excited to meet people who are serving our country in the National Guard,” said Scout Master Harley McDaniel, Lehi Troop 12, “A lot of them look up to the National Guard as heroes and role models.”

Harley also mentioned that it warms his heart to see the community gathering together to donate extra jars of peanut butter, or a box of cereal all to help someone they’ll never meet.

The Utah National Guard moved donated food from storefronts to food pantries across the state. Once delivered, the food will be distributed to those within the community who need it most.