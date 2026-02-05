Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to Feed Utah Families

Harley McDaniel, a Scout Master assigned to Lehi, Utah -Troop 12 helps gather food with his scouts at a local grocery store, Feb. 7, 2026, in Lehi, Utah. Utah National Guard Soldiers gathered and delivered food donations which were collected by
local Scout Troops gathered for food banks across the state. (Utah Army National Guard photo
by Spc. Noah Jensen)
Utah National Guard Assists Scouts to deliver food to Needy Families
