Anchor Test

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2026) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alexis Portillo, conducts anchor operational tests in forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 8, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)