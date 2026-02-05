(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchor Test [Image 32 of 33]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Anchor Test

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2026) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alexis Portillo, conducts anchor operational tests in forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 8, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9512989
    VIRIN: 260208-N-AM412-1377
    Resolution: 7218x4812
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchor Test [Image 33 of 33], by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cleaners
    Commanding Officers Chef
    Commanding Officers Chef
    Commanding Officers Chef
    Commanding Officers Chef
    Damage Control
    Damage Control
    Damage Control
    Damage Control
    Weapons Awards at Quarters
    Weapons Awards and Quarters
    Retail Services
    Retail Services
    Retail Services
    Pilot House
    Weapons Awards and Quarters
    Weapons Awards and Quarters
    Weapons Awards and Quarters
    Weapons Awards and Quarters
    Weapons Awards and Quarters
    Weapons Awards and Quarters
    Weapons Awards and Quarters
    Anchor Test
    Anchor Test
    Anchor Test
    Anchor Test
    Anchor Test
    Anchor Test
    Anchor Test
    Anchor Test
    Anchor Test
    Anchor Test
    Super Bowl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USN
    PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery