Anchor Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors move a housing stopper in forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Feb. 8, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Barnett)