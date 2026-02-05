182nd Airlift Wing honors next generation of enlisted leaders in inaugural NCO induction ceremony

Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, stand during an inaugural senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 7, 2025. The wing held its inaugural senior NCO induction ceremony at February regularly scheduled drill to recognize and honor its next generation of enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|02.07.2026
|02.08.2026 10:10
|9512335
|260207-Z-UY850-1004
|5256x3497
|3.91 MB
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|3
|1
