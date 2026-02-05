182nd Airlift Wing honors next generation of enlisted leaders in inaugural NCO induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Donald Henry, the wing command chief of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, gives a speech to the wing’s newest senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) corps during the inaugural senior NCO induction ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 7, 2025. The wing held its inaugural senior NCO induction ceremony at February regularly scheduled drill to recognize and honor its next generation of enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)