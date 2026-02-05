(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    182nd Airlift Wing honors next generation of enlisted leaders in inaugural NCO induction ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    182nd Airlift Wing honors next generation of enlisted leaders in inaugural NCO induction ceremony

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, sit during an inaugural senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) induction ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 7, 2025. The wing held its inaugural senior NCO induction ceremony at February regularly scheduled drill to recognize and honor its next generation of enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 10:10
    SNCO Induction Ceremony
    Air Force We Need
    Air Force
    Air National Guard

