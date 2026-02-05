USS Theodore Roosevelt Indian Island Morning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PUGET SOUND, Wash. (Feb. 5, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Raymond Agar raising the union jack during colors on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), while docked at Naval Magazine Indian Island, Wash., Feb. 5, 2026. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)