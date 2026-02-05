(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Indian Island Morning [Image 2 of 15]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Indian Island Morning

    NAVAL MAGAZINE INDIAN ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PUGET SOUND, Wash. (Feb. 5, 2026) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) sits docked at Naval Magazine Indian Island, Wash., Feb. 5, 2026. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 23:28
    Photo ID: 9512080
    VIRIN: 260205-N-IW711-1081
    Resolution: 7847x5231
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: NAVAL MAGAZINE INDIAN ISLAND, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Indian Island Morning [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Naval Magazine Indian Island
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9
    United States Navy (USN)
    Pacific Fleet (3rd Fleet)

