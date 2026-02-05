Vandenberg Space Force Base’s Seventh Launch of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-32 mission flies through the air after launching from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026. Each launch approved at Vandenberg SFB is designated by the federal government to strengthen national security, advance economic growth and achieve critical national space objectives. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)