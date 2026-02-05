(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Space Force Base’s Seventh Launch of 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Space Force Base’s Seventh Launch of 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-32 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026. This mission marked the seventh launch of 2026 from the Vandenberg spaceport and test range. (U.S Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 22:06
    Photo ID: 9511465
    VIRIN: 260202-X-VF463-1001
    Resolution: 7148x4765
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base’s Seventh Launch of 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Space Force Base’s Seventh Launch of 2026
    Vandenberg Space Force Base’s Seventh Launch of 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rocket launch
    Space launch
    Space Launch Delta 30
    satellite

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery