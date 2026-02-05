Vandenberg Space Force Base’s Seventh Launch of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 17-32 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026. This mission marked the seventh launch of 2026 from the Vandenberg spaceport and test range. (U.S Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)