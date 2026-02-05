NAVSEA 08 Visit to Undersea Rescue Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260205-N-DO408-1130 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2026) Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, left, and Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, middle, tour the offshore supply ship HOS Mauser during a visit to Undersea Rescue Command (URC), Feb. 5, 2026. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)