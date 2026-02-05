260205-N-DO408-1086 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2026) Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, tours the offshore supply ship HOS Mauser during a visit to Undersea Rescue Command (URC), Feb. 5, 2026. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9511132
|VIRIN:
|260205-N-DO408-1086
|Resolution:
|6131x4087
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSEA 08 Visit to Undersea Rescue Command [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Rashan Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.