NAVSEA 08 Visit to Undersea Rescue Command

260205-N-DO408-1086 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2026) Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, tours the offshore supply ship HOS Mauser during a visit to Undersea Rescue Command (URC), Feb. 5, 2026. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)