    NAVSEA 08 Visit to Undersea Rescue Command [Image 3 of 9]

    NAVSEA 08 Visit to Undersea Rescue Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    260205-N-DO408-1046 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2026) Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, middle, and Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, right, tour the offshore supply ship HOS Mauser during a visit to Undersea Rescue Command (URC), Feb. 5, 2026. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9511124
    VIRIN: 260205-N-DO408-1046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSEA 08 Visit to Undersea Rescue Command [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Rashan Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    undersea
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
    Defensor Pacis
    submarine

