NAVSEA 08 Visit to Undersea Rescue Command

260205-N-DO408-1046 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2026) Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, middle, and Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, right, tour the offshore supply ship HOS Mauser during a visit to Undersea Rescue Command (URC), Feb. 5, 2026. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)