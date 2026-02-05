Where Airmen become leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A foldable sign is displayed on the floor at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The sign welcomes students attending Airman Leadership School which equips senior airmen with the leadership, communication and problem-solving skills required of noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)