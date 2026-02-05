A foldable sign is displayed on the floor at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The sign welcomes students attending Airman Leadership School which equips senior airmen with the leadership, communication and problem-solving skills required of noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9510800
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-IW492-1306
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Where Airmen become leaders [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.