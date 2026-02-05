Decor hangs on the Airman Leadership School walls at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The school is designed to equip senior airmen with the leadership, communication and problem-solving skills required of noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9510799
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-IW492-1288
|Resolution:
|5704x3795
|Size:
|11.29 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Where Airmen become leaders [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.