Where Airmen become leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jade Watson, A student at Airman Leadership School, listens amongst her classmates during a group discussion at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 5, 2026. The multi-week course blends classroom instruction with practical leadership scenarios to prepare Airmen for supervisory roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)