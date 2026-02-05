NTAG Pittsburgh recruiter is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260205-N-CM740-1018 PITTSBURGH (January 23, 2026) - Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tevierre Williams, center, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, poses for a photo with his family, January 23, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)