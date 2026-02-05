NTAG Pittsburgh recruiter is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260205-N-CM740-1013 PITTSBURGH (January 23, 2026) - Command Master Chief Carl Christopher, right, command master chief of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tevierre Williams, pose for a photo, January 23, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)