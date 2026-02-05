(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NTAG Pittsburgh recruiter is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal [Image 2 of 4]

    NTAG Pittsburgh recruiter is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    260205-N-CM740-1012 PITTSBURGH (January 23, 2026) - Command Master Chief Carl Christopher, right, command master chief of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tevierre Williams, assigned to NTAG Pittsburgh, January 23, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

