    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN returns to INDIO-PACOM

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN returns to INDIO-PACOM

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    Captain James Angerman (center) Commanding Officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, speaks to the Sailors of NMCB 4 and NMCB 11 after the Relief-in-Place / Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) ceremony from NMCB 4 to NMCB 11 on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 02, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9509521
    VIRIN: 260201-N-JQ001-1008
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN returns to INDIO-PACOM, by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN returns to INDIO-PACOM

