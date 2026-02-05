Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN returns to INDIO-PACOM

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton | Commander John Frank (left) Commanding Officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, salutes as the battalion flag is lowered during the Relief-in-Place / Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) ceremony from NMCB 4 to NMCB 11 on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 02, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa, Japan (Feb. 2, 2026) Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 completed Relief-in-Place / Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) with NMCB 4, returning to the U.S. Indo-Pacific area of responsibility (INDOPACOM) for the first time in more than a decade. This deployment marks a significant milestone for the East Coast-based Seabee battalion and reinforcing U.S. Navy expeditionary construction capabilities in the region.

The battalion’s presence at Camp Shields represents both a strategic operational posture and a symbolic return to a place deeply rooted in NMCB 11’s heritage. Camp Shields is named for Marvin G. Shields, the battalion’s namesake and the only Seabee to be awarded the Medal of Honor, whose legacy continues to define the spirit and mission of “Lucky Eleven.”

“Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN's return to the U.S. Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, and especially to Camp Shields, represents both a strategic posture and a symbolic homecoming,” said the battalion’s commanding officer, Captain James Angerman. “Not only for an East Coast battalion, but for NMCB 11 specifically.”

From its base in Okinawa, NMCB 11 will operate across multiple detachment sites throughout INDOPACOM, providing expeditionary construction, general engineering, and force-protection capabilities in direct support of U.S. Navy, joint, and coalition forces. The deployment positions the battalion to rapidly respond to operational requirements while enhancing readiness across the theater.

“Camp Shields, named after Marvin G. Shields, nods to an important piece of history for NMCB 11, and serving from this location reinforces the legacy of Seabee excellence that defines Lucky Eleven,” said Angerman. “From Okinawa and our detachment sites around INDOPACOM, we are positioned to rapidly project expeditionary construction, general engineering and force-protection capabilities in direct support of the fleet and joint forces.”

The return of NMCB 11 to the Indo-Pacific comes at a critical time for regional security and cooperation. The battalion’s mission emphasizes interoperability with allies and partners while supporting contingency operations, exercises, and infrastructure development throughout the area of responsibility.

The presence of the battalion in INDOPACOM underscores the enduring role of Seabees in delivering combat-ready engineering solutions and sustaining the Navy’s forward-deployed forces, while honoring a legacy forged in the same region decades ago.

NMCB 11 is forward deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest.