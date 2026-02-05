Captain James Angerman (right) Commanding Officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, salutes as the battalion flag is raised during the Relief-in-Place / Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) ceremony from NMCB 4 to NMCB 11 on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 02, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9509520
|VIRIN:
|260201-N-JQ001-1007
|Resolution:
|5447x3891
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN returns to INDIO-PACOM [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
