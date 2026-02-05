Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ELEVEN returns to INDIO-PACOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain James Angerman (right) Commanding Officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, salutes as the battalion flag is raised during the Relief-in-Place / Transfer-of-Authority (RIPTOA) ceremony from NMCB 4 to NMCB 11 on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 02, 2026. NMCB 11 is forward deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)