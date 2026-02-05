(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ISCS Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    ISCS Pinning Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan – Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Tyler Bounds, assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/ Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ), poses with members of N2 at CNFJ/CNRJ during a pinning ceremony held onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 6, 2026. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia, and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    frocking ceremony
    scpo
    promotion
    CNFJ
    pinning ceremony

