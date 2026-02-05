ISCS Pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Chief Intelligence Specialist Tyler Bounds, assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/ Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ), gets pinned to the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer by CMDCM Matthew Lashley, the command master chief for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka , during a pinning ceremony held onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 6, 2026. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia, and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)