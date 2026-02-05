ISCS Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander U.S. Naval Forces Japan/ commander, Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ), presents a letter of frocking to Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Tyler Bounds, assigned to CNFJ/CNRJ, during a pinning ceremony held onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 6, 2026. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia, and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)